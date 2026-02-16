Wasatch County shares government building plans at open house

Plans for a new Wasatch County administration building have been in the works since 2022.

Leaders say county staff have outgrown the current facility on Main Street, which was built nearly 60 years ago as a courthouse and county jail. Some departments, such as planning and engineering staff, are scattered across other buildings around the county.

A new building is planned for the corner of state Route 113 and Southfield Road. It will consolidate more staff and services under one roof, including county council chambers, all administrative departments, a Department of Motor Vehicles office and space for Heber Valley Tourism and Economic Development.

The new building will also provide better accessibility for people with mobility disabilities.

People can learn more about the plans at an open house Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wasatch County library.

Construction costs will be roughly $47.5 million. About half that amount will be paid for using a bond. For more information about the bond, see the county's project page.

In addition to the open house, there’s a public hearing for the bond at the Wasatch County Council meeting Wednesday, Feb. 18.

The county plans to begin construction this spring and finish the new government building by the end of 2027.

The county says it will work with Heber City to turn the old building into public open space.