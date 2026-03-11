Hideout Town Council considers adopting ethics code

Councilmember Brian Cooper drafted the proposal and relied on standards and guidelines used by Heber City, Midway, Clearfield and the Utah League of Cities and Towns to draft his proposal.

If approved, the guidelines would implement a “no-surprise rule” asking councilmembers to share major concerns about agenda items before the meeting. They would also be asked to avoid “personal attacks” during meetings and on social media.

To avoid conflicts of interest, leaders would not be allowed to accept gifts worth more than $50, and they would be told not to talk about pending applications with developers or other “interested parties.”

The rules also ask councilmembers not to discuss votes before the meeting or text about agenda items to ensure all the town’s deliberations are public.

Violations of the proposed rules would be handled by the town attorney and could result in public reprimands or removal from committees.

The Hideout council’s discussion comes after former Heber City Councilmember Scott Phillips proposed a citywide communications policy in November 2025. The council adopted it in February.

The Hideout Town Council meeting begins at 5 p.m. Thursday; Cooper’s proposal is the 14th item on the agenda.

For a link to attend online, visit the Hideout website.