Timpanogos Valley Theater set to open ‘Sister Act, Jr.’ this weekend in Heber City

The musical crime comedy, is based on the 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg. Sarah Ray directs the local production.

“Our main character Dolores has a boyfriend who's not maybe the greatest guy in the world, and she witnesses him murder somebody, basically, and has to go into hiding,” Ray explained on KPCW’s “Local News Hour,” Wednesday [March 18]. “So, they hide her in a convent, which is very different than her normal lifestyle, and kind of just some hilarity ensues. She teaches the nuns to sing on key, which they do not do before she arrives, and then they just kind of form some unexpected friendships.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Timpanogos Valley Theater Director Sarah Ray Listen • 7:13

The production features local youth ranging in age from 12 to 18, with many teenage girls in prominent roles.

“A lot of shows often feature more male lead parts, and we have some very talented girls in our valley, and so we were excited to be able to bring a show that kind of pulls them forward on the stage,” Ray said.

One of the goals with the youth program she says is to include as many participants as possible – welcoming anyone interested in theater. Several cast members are performing for the first time.

“Sister Act, Jr.” opens Friday [March 20] and continues Saturday with matinee and evening performances. Additional performances will be held the following week on Wednesday and Friday, with a closing night show on Saturday, March 28. Showtime is 7 p.m.

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Auditions for this summer’s 250thcelebratory production of “1776” are set for Thursday, March 19 at the theater located at 90 North 100 West, Heber City.

The show calls for a cast of13 men and two women. Those auditioning should be prepared to tell a one-minute story or poem and sing 30 seconds of a song in the style of the show.