Utah State Parks celebrate Dark Sky Month with scavenger hunt

Utah’s 46 state parks will celebrate Dark Sky Month in April with a night sky scavenger hunt.

Stargazers of all ages are encouraged to visit four state parks in at least two regions of Utah to solve astronomy-themed riddles.

The first person to decipher the clues will get a free, one-night stay at any state park. All participants will earn an exclusive night sky pin.

The Wasatch Back is home to five state parks. That includes Wasatch Mountain State Park which will also host a stargazing event April 17.

There are two hunt levels: the Dark Sky Scavenger Hunt for adults and the Jr. Ranger Dark Sky Discovery Hunt for kids and families.

Utah first recognized April as Dark Sky Month in 2021, celebrating the state’s night skies and preservation efforts. Many state parks will host dark sky events through April.