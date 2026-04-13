Wasatch Back celebrates dark sky month at local state parks

The state parks have set up a statewide scavenger hunt and other events to educate Utahns on the importance of the night sky.

In Wasatch County April 15, young explorers are invited to the Rock Cliff Nature Center at Jordanelle State Park to investigate the wetlands after dark starting at 8 p.m. Kids ages 4 to 12 can participate in the free leashed-dog and family-friendly activities. Regular park entrance fees apply.

On April 17, park rangers will lead a naked-eye tour of the night sky at the Rock Cliff Nature Center at 8:30 p.m. At Wasatch Mountain State Park, University of Utah educators will explain why dark skies are important Friday.

Next week Jordanelle State Park turns off the lights for an evening of stargazing and meteor hunting April 22.

Utah is home to some of the darkest skies on Earth with 28 accredited DarkSky international places.