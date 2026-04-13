© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch Back celebrates dark sky month at local state parks

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 13, 2026 at 3:51 PM MDT
Brent Edge
/
stateparks.utah.gov
A starry night in southern Utah.

Jordanelle and Wasatch Mountain state parks are celebrating Dark Sky Month with themed events through the end of April.

The state parks have set up a statewide scavenger hunt and other events to educate Utahns on the importance of the night sky.

In Wasatch County April 15, young explorers are invited to the Rock Cliff Nature Center at Jordanelle State Park to investigate the wetlands after dark starting at 8 p.m. Kids ages 4 to 12 can participate in the free leashed-dog and family-friendly activities. Regular park entrance fees apply.

On April 17, park rangers will lead a naked-eye tour of the night sky at the Rock Cliff Nature Center at 8:30 p.m. At Wasatch Mountain State Park, University of Utah educators will explain why dark skies are important Friday.

Next week Jordanelle State Park turns off the lights for an evening of stargazing and meteor hunting April 22.

Utah is home to some of the darkest skies on Earth with 28 accredited DarkSky international places.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver