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Wasatch County voters can cast primary ballots until 8 p.m. Tuesday

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published June 22, 2026 at 2:16 PM MDT
Official ballot drop boxes are one way for Wasatch County residents to vote.
Grace Doerfler / KPCW
Official ballot drop boxes are one way for Wasatch County residents to vote.

Ballot processing is underway for the 2026 primary elections in Wasatch County, when voters will choose Republican candidates for federal, state and local races.

There are no Democratic primary races in Wasatch County this year.

In-person voting is available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at the county administration building in Heber City.

Residents can also deposit their ballots in drop boxes around the county, including the county building and the library. There are also boxes at city halls in Charleston, Hideout, Midway and Wallsburg. All drop boxes close promptly at 8 p.m. Ballots can also be delivered to the polling place.

At the county level, Republicans will make their picks for sheriff, clerk-auditor and one at-large council seat.

Incumbent Sheriff Jared Rigby is seeking a third term in the role. His challenger is Jeremy Hales, the county’s director of emergency management.

Summit County Detective Eric Mainord’s name appears on the ballot, but votes for him will not be counted. He withdrew from the race May 27.

In the clerk-auditor race, Park City recorder Michelle Kellogg seeks to unseat incumbent Joey Granger, who’s been in the office since 2020.

Rachel Kahler and William “Brett” Vance are running for an at-large county council seat.

Parkite and political newcomer Jeffrey Pierce is facing Wasatch County Councilmember Luke Searle for the Republican candidacy for Utah House District 59.

And Phil Lyman and Celeste Maloy are the Republicans on the ballot for U.S. House District 3.
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Wasatch County Utah Election News
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler
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