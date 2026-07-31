Wasatch County Health Department offers free back-to-school vaccine clinics
The Wasatch County Health Department will host two back-to-school boost clinics, one in August and another in September.
The Wasatch County Health Department is offering free vaccines as students prepare for the next school year.
Families can visit the health department’s vaccine clinic Aug. 4 from 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
Residents can also pick up discounted booster seats and bike helmets.
The health department will host a second back-to-school boost clinic Sept. 1.