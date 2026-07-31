© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch County Health Department offers free back-to-school vaccine clinics

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 31, 2026 at 1:25 PM MDT
Little girl applying medical patch after vaccination in clinic, closeup
Leonid Iastremskyi
/
Adobe Stock

The Wasatch County Health Department will host two back-to-school boost clinics, one in August and another in September.

The Wasatch County Health Department is offering free vaccines as students prepare for the next school year.

Families can visit the health department’s vaccine clinic Aug. 4 from 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Residents can also pick up discounted booster seats and bike helmets.

The health department will host a second back-to-school boost clinic Sept. 1.
Tags
Wasatch County Other News
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver