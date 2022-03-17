© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
State & Regional

Groups suing to throw out Utah’s congressional maps

KPCW
Published March 17, 2022 at 2:34 PM MDT
Salt Lake Tribune maps
Trent Nelson
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Maps at a news conference held by the Utah’s bipartisan redistricting panel in Taylorsville on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

Opponents contend the maps adopted by the Legislature were a gerrymander and disenfranchise a wide swath of Utah voters.

The Salt Lake Tribune-Ultimately, the courts will decide whether or not the congressional boundaries drawn by the Utah Legislature are an illegal gerrymander.

After months of dangling potential litigation challenging the state’s redistricting, the League of Women Voters of Utah, Mormon Women for Ethical Government, and several individual voters said Thursday that they filed a lawsuit alleging that the boundaries adopted by the Legislature disenfranchise Utah voters.

The groups planned to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to formally announce the suit.

In doing so, Utah will join 21 other states where either congressional or legislative maps have been challenged, according to the Brennan Center For Justice.

So far, courts in three states — North Carolina, Ohio and Alaska — have struck down the legislatively drawn maps and ordered them to be redrawn. A court in Alabama issued a similar order, but the Supreme Court hit pause while it hears an appeal.

Click here for full story.

State & Regional