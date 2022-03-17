Groups suing to throw out Utah’s congressional maps

The Salt Lake Tribune-Ultimately, the courts will decide whether or not the congressional boundaries drawn by the Utah Legislature are an illegal gerrymander.

After months of dangling potential litigation challenging the state’s redistricting, the League of Women Voters of Utah, Mormon Women for Ethical Government, and several individual voters said Thursday that they filed a lawsuit alleging that the boundaries adopted by the Legislature disenfranchise Utah voters.

The groups planned to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to formally announce the suit.

In doing so, Utah will join 21 other states where either congressional or legislative maps have been challenged, according to the Brennan Center For Justice.

So far, courts in three states — North Carolina, Ohio and Alaska — have struck down the legislatively drawn maps and ordered them to be redrawn. A court in Alabama issued a similar order, but the Supreme Court hit pause while it hears an appeal.

