Park City sports organizations use SafeSport to keep athletes safe

Peter Foley, a former U.S. Snowboarding head coach, is under investigation for sexual misconduct by the U.S. Center for SafeSport. According to former snowboarders, 56-year-old Foley has taken images of naked female athletes for over a decade.

The U.S. Center for SafeSport’s disciplinary database shows that Foley was suspended on March 18th, and U.S. Ski and Snowboard cut ties with him two days later. He has been on a leave of absence since February. Foley denies all charges against him.

Additional allegations accuse US Ski and Snowboard of interfering with the SafeSport investigation. USSS President Sophie Goldschmidt has denied those allegations.

SafeSport is a national organization authorized by Congress in 2017. It’s an independent body working to keep athletes safe by mandating that adults who interact with athletes must report suspected abuse. Failure to do so is subject to criminal penalties.

At the local level, sports organizations want to assure the community that athletes are safe.

Christie Hind, Executive Director of Park City Ski and Snowboard Association, says anyone at the club who interacts with athletes must be trained under SafeSport guidelines every year.

“Everything we do is regulated by SafeSport, and something called the minor athlete abuse and prevention act. And so that sets out really clearly what the boundaries are, and, and how to ensure that athletes and coaches working very directly and closely together can do so in a safe way.”

Chris Haslock, who goes by “Hatch,” is Director of the FreeSki Division with Park City Ski and Snowboard. He says the sports world has improved in the last 10 years in relation to athletes’ safety.

“The world has changed around us. And the expectations of what happens with the, you know, within sport is has changed, I think, as well. And we embrace that change. And we, we are absolutely in support of it, and whatever it takes to get to, to make a safe environment for athletes.”

SafeSport rules state that when an adult sees something or hears something suspicious, they call the SafeSport hot line and report it within 24 hours. SafeSport doesn’t require the adults to figure out whether their suspicions have merit, or to do any investigation, but rather to pass the information on so others can do so.

Hind says she’s called the hotline herself in the past.

“There's a 1-800 hotline that you can call for the Center for SafeSport, and someone answers the phone. And it's not like you can do it online. But, you know, when I have called in, in things that I've you know, heard about or seen or what have you, it's a very accessible, you know, a living live individual picks up the phone and takes your statements anonymously, by the way.”

Hatch didn’t comment specifically on the charges against Foley but says rooting out problems and abuses requires vigilance.

“I guess the silver linings of these types of things coming out is that there becomes more education. And so, but with education comes power. And so we are empowering our families and our athletes, you know, to be able to monitor these things and to be, you know, be proactive and and reactive if need be.”

For more information on United States Center for SafeSport, visit SafeSport.org.

