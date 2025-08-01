© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kouri Richins defense says it’s swamped with 11 terabytes of potential evidence

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published August 1, 2025 at 5:17 PM MDT
Kouri Richins, center, a Kamas mother of three who wrote a children's book about coping with grief after her husband's death and was later accused of fatally poisoning him, looks on during a court hearing Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Silver Summit.
Rick Bowmer
/
Pool AP
Kouri Richins, center, a Kamas mother of three who wrote a children's book about coping with grief after her husband's death and was later accused of fatally poisoning him, looks on during a court hearing Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Silver Summit.

The judge presiding over the high-profile murder trial brokered a solution between prosecutors and defense attorneys Friday.

According to defense attorney Wendy Lewis, there’s upwards of 11 terabytes of information the Summit County Attorney’s Office has produced as it gathered evidence for its prosecution of Kouri Richins.

One terabyte is the maximum amount of information a single top-of-the-line iPhone can store.

Richins is the Kamas mother of three who will stand trial in February for the murder of her husband Eric Richins and several financial crimes that prosecutors say point to her motive.

She has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges and may enter pleas in a separate case with dozens of financial charges in the coming weeks.

As prosecutors pursue both first-degree felonies and complex fraud charges, defense attorneys say the process lawyers call “discovery” has gotten unwieldy.

“I don't mean anything that has anything to do with whether she killed her husband or not. I'm talking about just the universe of prosecuting Kouri Richins has become outrageous,” defense attorney Kathy Nester said.

Third District Judge Richard Mrazik conferred with both sides Aug. 1 at a routine pretrial conference.

He noted that it’s a best practice from the perspective of prosecutors to overproduce rather than underproduce evidence.

But he still ordered the prosecutors to send the defense a draft version of their witness list and exhibits for the murder trial. That may shrink the amount of work needed to identify what's important in the data, which sometimes includes duplicate documents.

Prosecutor's final exhibits and witness list is due Oct. 31.

The trial was previously scheduled for spring 2025, but was pushed back as both sides asked the Utah Supreme Court to weigh in on jury-related issues.

The next pretrial conference to discuss how to manage the volume of data is Dec. 5.
Tags
Summit County Kouri Richins
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
Related Content