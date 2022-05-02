Mayflower Mountain Resort developer gives update on future ski experience

Skiing at the Mayflower is still a couple years out, but the first phase of construction for six ski lifts has begun, and a gondola is being planned. This summer, crews will clear ground, build trails and prepare foundations for ski lift poles expected to go in next summer.

Vice President of Development for Extell Utah Kurt Krieg says plans for a base area village are also full steam ahead.

“This is designed to be a pedestrian-based village where you come and park your car,” he says. “You have everything in walking distance.”

In the day skier lot, 550 parking spots are paved and lined.

Included in future plans are a 159-room hotel, ski school, ski beach, and 70,000 square feet of retail, food and beverage space.

Krieg explains the central facility will be multi-level, with one plaza centered around shops and another on the same level as lifts.

Extell Utah / The village area is planned to feature separate plazas on multiple levels.

At a development review committee meeting last week, Krieg showed 3D renderings with three lifts near the village.

“So your activity during the day will be focused on the ski beach,” he says. “So you know, your outdoor dining, watching the skiers come down, and really partaking. And then during the afternoon, it really shifts after apres and goes to the village core, where you have your firepits and your retail and your outside seating, or outdoor dining for the restaurants.”

Krieg expects the first phase of retail spaces to open for business in late 2025, the target date to fully open ski operations.

The Mayflower Mountain Resort project broke ground in 2021. Along with ski amenities, it plans to build hotels and thousands of apartments and other residences. The Military Installation Development Authority, a state agency created by the Utah Legislature in 2007 to develop military land in Utah, is overseeing the project.