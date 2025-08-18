Council prepares to vote on central Heber zoning changes

The proposed changes have been in the works for over a year as part of the city’s “Envision Heber 2050” goals for a revitalized downtown area.

If approved, the new zone would replace the residential commercial and neighborhood infill overlay zones.

City Manager Matt Brower has said the primary goal of the zone is to give downtown homeowners more flexibility.

The Central Heber Overlay Zone would enable property owners to create flag lots or other accessory dwelling units on large lots. And it would allow for small amounts of mixed-use development with commercial spaces downstairs and apartments upstairs.

Flag lots break one big piece of land into two properties, with one long driveway leading to the back property, creating a flag-like shape. Accessory dwelling units are small, detached homes or apartments, often in the backyard of a single-family home.

The changes would apply to the section of Heber between 500 North and 600 South and between the 100 block and the 600 block both east and west of Main Street.

At the city council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 19, councilmembers will discuss the zone in the work session at 4 p.m. If they arrive at a consensus, they will vote on whether to make the changes official during the regular session at 6 p.m.

City leaders are still trying to decide the correct approach for downtown rental properties. Councilmembers could require all leases within the zone to be for a minimum of a month, six months or a year – that’s one of the issues they’ll discuss during Tuesday’s meeting.

