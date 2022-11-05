© 2022 KPCW

Thousands of donors ‘buck trend’ in lucrative Live PC Give PC

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published November 5, 2022 at 3:14 PM MDT
Live PC Give PC 2022.jpeg
Sarah Ervin
/
KPCW
On Friday during Live PC Give PC, people waved signs on local roads to encourage donations to local nonprofits like KPCW.

A day of fundraising helped local nonprofits collectively raise millions of dollars.

Live PC Give PC organizers called the 2022 event a big success.

Recent trends show philanthropic giving has lagged amid economic concerns. Ahead of the biggest annual day of collaborative fundraising in Park City and Summit County, organizers said that could have made for an off year.

But Park City Community Foundation Vice President of Equity & Impact Director Diego Zegarra said that didn’t happen Friday.

“Park City ended up bucking the trend and essentially going the other way. We ended just about 17% higher than last year.”

He said as of Saturday morning, the total was $5,255,000 between 127 nonprofits.

This year, the foundation’s main goal was to maximize the number of contributors, with a goal of more than 6,500 unique donors. At the end of the day, the tally was 6,642.

“We want this to be a community event where folks can show up and give anywhere from $5 to $50,000,” Zegarra said. “The average number of dollars per giver is somewhere around $500 — we're going to have to do the math again — but it's really meaningful to see that level of participation for us to have met our goal by 142 donors.”

The Mountain Trails Foundation, Park City Education Foundation and Summit Land Conservancy topped the leaderboards. KPCW surpassed its goal of $91,700.

“Thank you to the entire community, the donors, the volunteers and the nonprofits,” Zegarra said. “[Friday] was about the nonprofits, and we can't do this work without them. They're helping us address critical challenges here in Summit County, and we're so grateful.”

More information is available at livepcgivepc.org.

