"Beyond Utopia" is in the U.S. Documentary Compeition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Director Madeleine Gavin discusses her movie, which takes a suspenseful look at the lengths people will go to gain freedom, and follows various individuals as they attempt to flee one of the most oppressive places on Earth.

Sundance Institute A still from 'Beyond Utopia' by Madeleine Gavin, an official selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.