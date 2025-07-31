Park City mayoral, council candidates to speak at forum

Monica Schaffer with the League of Women Voters said the forum will run from 7:30 - 9 p.m. in the library’s community room on the third floor.

Schaffer said all eight city council candidates and the two mayoral candidates have been asked to speak.

“We invite them to say in their own words — what are your passions? What are your visions? What differentiates you from the other candidates? And after that, we’d like to invite the public to engage one-on-one with each candidate on a very casual, individual basis,” Schaffer said.

She said candidates will speak in a random order and there will be no moderated questions.

Four of the eight city council candidates will advance following the Aug. 12 primary election. There is no primary for the mayor’s race, as there are only two candidates.

Schaffer relaunched the Wasatch Back chapter of the League of Women Voters this year after it folded during the COVID-19 pandemic. The group has monthly meetings at her home in Pinebrook.

The Pro-Active Alliance, which is co-sponsoring Monday’s candidate event, was also started this year, according to organizer Anne Kirvan.

“It was the result of sort of a negative dialogue that was happening here and everywhere,” Kirvan said. “We wanted to sort of change that dialogue. We wanted to provide an opportunity for people to come together and talk about what’s going on and take positive action.”

The organization holds a monthly speaker series on the first Wednesday of every month.

The Pro-Active Alliance and the League of Women Voters are also co-hosting a Suffragette party at Rotary Park on Aug. 18 to honor the 105th anniversary of women’s right to vote in the United States.

Email schaffer.m@me.com for more information on the Wasatch Back League of Women Voters.

