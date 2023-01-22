© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'The Stroll' focuses on transgender sex workers in NYC

KPCW | By Rick Brough
Published January 22, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST
Zackary Drucker and Kristen Lovell 'The Stroll'.jpg
Renai Bodley Miller
/
KPCW
Zackary Drucker (l) and Kristen Lovell (r) are directors of 'The Stroll.'

"The Stroll" is a film in the U.S. Documentary Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The movie is directed by Kristen Lovell and Zackary Drucker.

"The Stroll" tells the history of New York City’s Meatpacking District from the point of view of transgender sex workers who lived and worked there. Lovell worked “The Stroll” for a decade, and reunited her sisters to recount the violence, policing, homelessness, and gentrification they overcame to build a movement.

The Stroll - Digital Poster.jpeg
Sundance Institute

Tags
Sundance ReelThe Sundance Reel
Rick Brough
Known for getting all the facts right, as well as his distinctive sign-off, Rick covered Summit County meetings and issues for 35 years on KPCW. He now heads the Friday Film Review team.
See stories by Rick Brough