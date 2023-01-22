'The Stroll' focuses on transgender sex workers in NYC

"The Stroll" is a film in the U.S. Documentary Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The movie is directed by Kristen Lovell and Zackary Drucker.

"The Stroll" tells the history of New York City’s Meatpacking District from the point of view of transgender sex workers who lived and worked there. Lovell worked “The Stroll” for a decade, and reunited her sisters to recount the violence, policing, homelessness, and gentrification they overcame to build a movement.