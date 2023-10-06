Wasatch High students receive English language distinction

Spanish is the first language for each of the 89 of the students who tested highly in English speaking, listening, reading and writing on the WIDA fluency test, or the World-class Instructional Design and Assessment.

As part of the English Literacy Development (ELD) track, the proficiency distinction gives them access to more high school and college courses.

As Wasatch High School teacher and former ELD student Ana Alejandre explained, it’s a milestone worth celebrating for bilingual students.

“For someone who can pass WIDA, and now know that they are proficient, that is what the goal is,” Alejandre said. “Now, you can take regular classes, first of all, an extra class here and there. Now, there's more doors open for college. Now, that motivates students to go to college or want to go to college because they feel like ‘Oh, I know the language well enough so that I have that opportunity.’”

In Wasatch County schools, the achievement typically takes students 5 to 7 years.

Wasatch High School teacher Kim Foy said the school has made English-language programs a priority recently with preparation for WIDA and the seal of biliteracy.

“We are so proud of our students for taking the test so seriously and for excelling,” Foy said. “It's something that the students can go out and show employers or colleges or military that they are biliterate in two languages, and that would absolutely open so many doors for them.”

Foy said before the school made adjustments to emphasize this type of language learning, only about six students per year passed the test.

“Wasatch has been fortunate enough to be at the top of the state for quite a few years in how many students we've passed,” Foy said. “89 was, you know, just a huge number. And we contribute that to that change in culture, that instead of just another test you have to take, we changed that culture to ‘This is a cool thing.’”

Wasatch High School enrolls around 2,600 students. Foy said like the 89 students who recently tested out of WIDA, Spanish is the first language of the vast majority of the ESD students at the school.