Song Summit offers free music and wellness this weekend

The Songwriters’ Porch features free live music by more than a dozen up-and-coming artists and bands performing between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

Executive Director of the Song Summit Foundation Meredith Lavitt said the venue is the Lucky Ones patio at the Park City Library.

“It's programming all day long,” Lavitt said on the KPCW “Local News Hour” Thursday, Aug. 15. Matt Warren, who's a great singer songwriter, he's with Park City Song Summit. He'll be performing. And then we have Tinsley, she's out of Salt Lake. Dan Nolan, he and his family just moved here recently, and he's been busking a lot for Silly Market and around town. Another great singer songwriter, Lulu. She comes from Salt Lake City. And then the next day, on Saturday, our bands are First Tracks and Miss Margaret.”

Some performers on the Porch stage are part of Summit Rising, the foundation’s emerging artist program. These musicians will also appear on the Foundation stage, located inside the ticketed venue at City Park.

“We have this amazing band from Cuba,” she said. “ It's Premier Linea; they played last year. So, some people will recognize them again this year. They play Saturday night on our Foundation Stage. Trombone Shorty Academy Alumni band - they're out of New Orleans. They're a great jazz band. Horns, really fun, a lot of energy. And then we've got a band called Peech and this is a local, Harry Lawson, born and raised in Park City, Utah, his band will be performing.”

The foundation is also offering free wellness activities both Friday and Saturday mornings, starting at 8:30 a.m. at Library Field.

“I'd love to give a shout out to PC Yoga Collective, who will be hosting yoga and meditation in the [Library] park, and also White Pine Touring for the guided hikes.

The Song Summit Foundation hosted its second annual gala on Wednesday night at a private residence. Foundation founder Paige Anderson says they raised more than $100,000 to support both the Summit Rising program and the wellness offerings.