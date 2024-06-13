8th annual Latino Arts Festival returns to celebrate artists and cultural heritage

Organized by the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County, the 8th annual Latino Arts Festival will display Latino artists’ work sharing Latin American cultures from Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and more.

Festival manager Andrea Zavala said the event was created to celebrate Latin American cultures and how they differ in food, language, music and tradition.

She said attendees will see a variety of performances and visual art.

“We're going to have artists working with wood, we have artists working with rock, we have painting artists, we have digital artists, we have poetry, we have the performances,” Zavala said.

When selecting performers and artists, she says she looks for cultural authenticity.

One of those artists is Allison Martinez-Arocho, youth program coordinator and artist from Puerto Rico, who will be sharing her poetry Saturday along with the other winners of Artes de Mexico’s annual Sor Juana poetry contest.

Martinez-Arocho, who is also a visual artist, will run a mask-making workshop for children, one of the many kid-centered workshops at the festival. Other activities include pottery throwing and face painting.

For adults, Alpine Distilling will host an afterparty Saturday evening.

KPCW is a sponsor of the Latino Arts Festival. We will be there to connect with the community, sharing our new free Spanish language news service, KPCW.org en espanol.

The festival and parking are free at Canyons Village this weekend.

Friday: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. with an afterparty from 10 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

More information on the Latino Arts Festival is available here.

Para leer el artículo en español, haga clic aquí.