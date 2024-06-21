© 2024 KPCW

National Weather Service warns of flooding in southern Utah

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 21, 2024 at 4:18 PM MDT
A member of a search and rescue team wades in to Virgin River during a search Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015, in Zion National Park, near Springdale, Utah. Seven hikers who entered a narrow desert canyon for a day of canyoneering became trapped when a flash flood filled the chasm with water, killing at least five of them in Zion National Park in southern Utah, officials said Wednesday.
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for cities in southeastern Utah through 9 pm. Friday, June 21.

Flash floods are possible in all National Parks in Utah and many recreation areas including Grand Staircase-Escalante, Glen Canyon and San Rafael Swell.

The weather service says with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected, there is a risk of flash flooding through Saturday.

Utah State Parks warns slot canyons can be especially dangerous during flash floods and hikers should avoid these areas when rain is in the forecast.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver