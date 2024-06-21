National Weather Service warns of flooding in southern Utah
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for cities in southeastern Utah through 9 pm. Friday, June 21.
Flash floods are possible in all National Parks in Utah and many recreation areas including Grand Staircase-Escalante, Glen Canyon and San Rafael Swell.
The weather service says with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected, there is a risk of flash flooding through Saturday.
Utah State Parks warns slot canyons can be especially dangerous during flash floods and hikers should avoid these areas when rain is in the forecast.