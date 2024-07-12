Back 2 School Basics program prepares Wasatch Back students for new year

Residents in Summit and Wasatch counties can register for the Back 2 School Basics program. It provides every student a backpack, school supplies and a $100 gift card to use at Junction Commons formerly known as the Outlets Park City. on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7.

Registration is in person at the Christian Center Park City Tuesday, July 16, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. For Wasatch County it’s at the Heber food pantry Thursday, July 18, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WEB: Find details on the Back 2 School Basics program here.

