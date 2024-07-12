© 2024 KPCW

Back 2 School Basics program prepares Wasatch Back students for new year

KPCW | By Caterina Erlinger
Published July 12, 2024 at 12:53 PM MDT

The Christian Center of Park City’s Back 2 School Basics program relieves the financial stress of back-to-school shopping by providing school supplies to families.

Residents in Summit and Wasatch counties can register for the Back 2 School Basics program. It provides every student a backpack, school supplies and a $100 gift card to use at Junction Commons formerly known as the Outlets Park City. on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7.

Registration is in person at the Christian Center Park City Tuesday, July 16, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. For Wasatch County it’s at the Heber food pantry Thursday, July 18, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

WEB: Find details on the Back 2 School Basics program here.
Caterina Erlinger
KPCW en español
See stories by Caterina Erlinger