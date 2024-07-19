Park City teen joins youth delegation to represent Utah at French Festival 24 de Sport

Park City High School student and Latinos in Action Vice President Victoria Rosales is one of the six Utah athletes going to France to participate in the Festival 24 de Sport dans la Ville from July 19 to July 28. It brings together athletes from around the world to celebrate Olympic values and promote social engagement in sports.

A Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games spokesperson said the event is part of a growing partnership between the Utah committee and Sport dans la Ville, a Paris-based youth sports organization.

The young delegates will represent the Beehive State at a Paris festival and workshop July 25.

Olympic downhill skiers Lindsey Vonn and Carole Montillet along with Utah First Lady Abby Cox will open the event.

Cox, who played a key role in developing the program, says sports can bring youth together regardless of background and therefore be a catalyst for change and foster community connections.

Delegates were chosen to represent Utah with those values in mind.

Rosales is a mountain biker and skier. She came up through Utah’s Youth Sports Alliance, a Wasatch Back-based organization which promotes participation in sports through programs and financial assistance. She is now an instructor herself and is an active member of the Professional Ski Instructors of America.

Rosales says she’s excited to meet other young athletes from around the world.

More than 500 young athletes from 37 countries will attend Festival 24 de Sport dans la Ville.

The international partnership is part of the 2034 bid initiative to bring the Olympic Games back to Utah. The International Olympic Committee will award the 2034 Winter Games July 24.