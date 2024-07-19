Springer Tournee ski jumping competition returns

The Springer Tournee is from 5 to 8:30 Saturday night at the Utah Olympic Oval. It will feature U.S. National Team and Olympic athletes, live music, a beer garden and food trucks.

The ski jumping competition is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Athletes spin a wheel to see how far they have to jump to win.

And Theoretical Blonde will perform live from 7:30 to 8:30

General admission is $20. VIP passes are $100. Kids 12 and under are free.