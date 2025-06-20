Park City Transit ridership up 4% in 2024-2025 winter season

Over 900,000 riders took Park City Transit between Dec. 8, 2024, and Mar. 31, 2025.

That marks a 4% increase compared to the same period a year before, according to a city staff report .

Ridership on the three buses the city runs to the Richardson Flat park-and-ride near U.S. Highway 40 was up 52% year-over-year.

The report shows the largest increase on the route between the Old Town Transit Center and Richardson Flat. The city also has buses connecting Richardson Flat to Deer Valley’s Snow Park base and Park City Mountain during the winter.

The average daily ridership on the Park City Mountain bus saw a slight increase this past winter, while the Deer Valley route declined by 36% – although that dip may be due to the new East Village base opening along U.S. 40. in Wasatch County.

Park City Council is looking to create a more enhanced park-and-ride lot in the Quinn’s Junction area.

The Richardson Flat lot is seen as a key tool to keeping traffic congestion outside of the city core. Bus service to and from the 700-space lot is heavily promoted by Park City for peak ski days and special events like the Sundance Film Festival.

So far, the city council has yet to decide on how to move forward . They’re considering upgrading the Richardson Flat lot, which is owned by Larry H. Miller, or a separate city-owned parcel along state Route 248 across from Richardson Flat Road.

A slide presentation for a Park City Council discussion June 26 shows a possible gondola route to Snow Park from Richardson Flat, although it notes there has been no engagement with the Utah Department of Transportation.

The preliminary report says the three-mile aerial route would be expensive to construct and conflict with private property.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.