Wasatch County residents asked to share opinions in Wasatch High School CAPS survey

Wasatch High School CAPS students are partnering with KPCW to engage with the community.

Students Ben Moss and Carolyn Ritchie, along with their mentor Ben Rogers, created a brief Qualtrics survey for Wasatch County residents which explores what issues locals care about such as development, affordable housing, entertainment and education.

Please make your voice heard by filling out the survey before Dec. 3, 2024.

The Wasatch Center for Advanced Professional Studies (CAPS) is a partnership between Wasatch High School students, local business, and industry mentors.

