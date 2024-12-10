Wasatch Community Foundation looks to raise $100k during its 12 Days of Christmas initiative

After a challenging fundraising year, foundation vice chair Kathy Carr, says the organization is hoping to make up its shortfall with its “12 Days of Christmas” initiative.

“Fundraising has been a little bit slow, and we would love to end the 2024 year with a big bang,” Carr said. “So, we are pushing for additional funds, and we do have a couple of projects that we're doing the last few weeks of the year to help push those funds.”

Every day on social media, Instagram and Facebook , she says they roll out an initiative.

“For example, we have our children's dental clinic, and we need funds for that,” she said on the KPCW Local News Hour . This helps those who do not have dental insurance or who have exceeding costs associated with dental and that clinic is very vital for young people, and we have been able to help a lot of kids with their dental needs. So that is one of them.”

Another program this year was started by Jesus Chavez, a Wasatch Center for Advanced Professional Studies (CAPS) student, who worked with the Utah Awareness Project.

“We were able to go to people that were living on the street, and we gave them water. We gave them warm clothes. We had socks, we had hand warmers, feet warmers, we had some coats. We had a lot of really nice flannel, and we just want to help people have a better life. And that was one of those moments.”

For 2025, she says the foundation is rolling out a new program, “Women’s Rising.”

“We found that we have a lot of women who are over a certain age, who never got to go and finish their degree in college. So, we've set up a scholarship program to help women who want to go back or even start a degree, and we've got scholarship money for them.”