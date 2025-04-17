Deer Valley announces summer concert series lineup

The 2025 festival, in partnership with the Utah Symphony and the State Room Presents, will run from July 3 through Aug. 9.

Featured performances with the symphony include the Patriotic Pops, a Salute to John Williams, Disney in Concert, the Music of Journey and the 1812 Overture.

Artists Common and Lindsey Stirling will also grace the mountain stage with the symphony this summer.

Pre-sale and ticket packages are available now. Single-performance tickets go on sale May 6.

Deer Valley Resort is a financial supporter of KPCW.