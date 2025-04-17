© 2025 KPCW

Deer Valley announces summer concert series lineup

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 17, 2025 at 4:05 PM MDT
Utah Symphony Utah Opera

Deer Valley Resort has dropped the lineup for its summer concert series, starting with a star-spangled classic.

The 2025 festival, in partnership with the Utah Symphony and the State Room Presents, will run from July 3 through Aug. 9.

Featured performances with the symphony include the Patriotic Pops, a Salute to John Williams, Disney in Concert, the Music of Journey and the 1812 Overture.

Artists Common and Lindsey Stirling will also grace the mountain stage with the symphony this summer.

Pre-sale and ticket packages are available now. Single-performance tickets go on sale May 6.

Deer Valley Resort is a financial supporter of KPCW.
