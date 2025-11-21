Mother-son duo organizes Park City Wreaths Across America ceremony honoring veterans

Locals Karri Taix and her son, Parker, are planning this year’s Park City Cemetery Wreaths Across America event .

The national program places wreaths on veteran graves to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom.

Karri and Parker Taix got involved a few years ago after hearing about it through military friends.

“We have dear friends who are all part of the Navy and are all flight pilots, and their kids are at the Naval Academy,” Karri Taix said. “So my son and I thought, ‘Wow, this would be a really great thing to get involved with in our local cemetery.’”

The pair also wanted to honor family members who have served. Karri Taix said her father was a Marine and her great-grandfather was also a veteran.

The mother and son team are leading the event this year after co-chairing last year.

And Karri Taix said they have big plans, including featuring families and wreaths representing each branch of service: Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard.

There will be a local Boy Scouts of America color guard and a former Boy Scout will lead “Taps.”

Parker Taix will speak about this year’s Wreaths Across America theme, “keep moving forward.”

“I did some speaking at the Wreaths Across America event last year, and I found that very fulfilling,” he said. “I felt the desire to seize the opportunity and give back to the veteran community.”

Photo courtesy of Karri Taix The Park City Cemetery's 2024 Wreaths Across America ceremony.

A Kamas Gold Star family will also share their story of sacrifice after losing a loved one serving in the military.

After the ceremony, Boy Scouts, Young Men's Service League and other volunteers will place hundreds of wreaths on veteran graves in the Park City Cemetery. A few dozen wreaths will also head to Park City’s Glenwood Cemetery for the first time.

Karri Taix said previous organizers wanted to include the historic cemetery, though it won’t have its own ceremony.

“It's been an amazing process,” Karri Taix said. “[It’s] an incredible way for our community to come together and honor fallen soldiers.”

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 13. Attendees are also welcome to place wreaths on veteran graves. Each will be marked with an American flag.

