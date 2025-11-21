Recycle Utah names Andy Hecht as new executive director

Andy Hecht will take the helm at Recycle Utah starting Jan. 1.

The nonprofit reports Hecht was chosen among a pool of highly qualified local candidates. He will leave his post as Climate Fund Manager for the Park City Community Foundation where he works with community partners to expand food waste diversion.

Hecht said he’s grateful for everything he’s learned at the community foundation and is excited to start a new chapter at Recycle Utah at such a pivotal time.

“It truly is a once-in-a-generational opportunity to develop this gem of an organization in our community into reaching their full potential,” he said.

Recycle Utah board chair Ken Barfield said Hecht’s nonprofit expertise will guide Recycle Utah through its upcoming relocation.

Hecht said this role is something he’s worked toward throughout his career. He has a bachelor’s in elementary education and a master’s in educational business administration. He has run programs on environmental education and waste reduction for the U.S. Forest Service and Oregon schools.

Hecht first visited Park City in 1999 and immediately knew the area was special. He came back every year to work at the Sundance Film Festival and made the move to Park City in 2018.

Hecht’s first plan at Recycle Utah in January is to get to know the staff and board.

“Looking forward, yes, I'm so excited to develop the Lot 4 property. I'm excited to expand our programming in education and waste diversion efforts. But it's the people; the people are No. 1 on my list,” he said.

Lot 4 is the Silver Summit property where Recycle Utah will make its new home. The nonprofit announced in October it had secured the four-acre property off U.S. 40 thanks to a land agreement with Park City and Summit County .