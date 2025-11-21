Utah ski resorts to debut $600M in capital improvements over two years

Many of Utah’s 15 ski resorts will debut upgrades to lodges, lifts and other operations this winter.

That includes Deer Valley’s East Village. The resort will open 80 new runs and seven chair lifts this season, almost doubling its ski terrain.

Ski Utah President and CEO Nathan Raffettry said resorts statewide have spent a record amount on upgrades.

“Over the last two years, we've seen an all time record of about $600 million of capital improvements,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Friday.

The Wasatch Back will also get a new gondola at Park City Mountain’s Canyons Village. The Sunrise Gondola will give skiers and riders a third option to get onto the hill at the base area. Rafferty said resorts in the Cottonwood canyons are also making improvements.

“Snowbird’s got a brand new restaurant that's been two years in the making,” he said. “It's sitting right in the same spot as the old Mid Mountain Lodge. It's called ‘The Nest.’”

He said many resorts are also improving their snowmaking systems, and while the upgrades may not be as flashy as new lifts, they are some of the most important when it comes to Utah’s ski season.

“That's the stuff that typically gets us open early and keeps us open late,” he said.

With the new technology, ski resorts are just waiting for colder weather to begin blowing snow for the 2025-2026 ski season.

Wasatch Back ski areas Deer Valley, Park City Mountain and Woodward pushed back opening days after warmer weather prevented them from making snow.

New opening dates have yet to be announced.