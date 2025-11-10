Park City gains 100 new affordable apartments ready to rent

What was once planned as a boutique hotel and music recording studio next to the Utah Film Studios has been reimagined into a mixed-use complex featuring affordable housing and community-serving businesses.

Now 104 of the 208 affordable units have been completed. The apartments range from studios to three-bedrooms, built above 60,000 square feet of commercial space. Planned commercial amenities include a dentist’s office, nail salon and restaurant.

Developer Gary Crandall of Crandall Capital says the project’s transformation took shape during the pandemic when he met virtually with newly elected Mayor Nann Worel and former city Councilmember Steve Joyce.

“They were really instrumental in helping us put this project together,” Crandall said. “We really appreciate the mayor for that. The idea is we got these lower rents, but what we wanted to do is have it where firemen and the policemen or IHC or the local people that are already working here will be able to afford to live here.”

Leslie Thatcher Gary Crandall of Crandall Capital, the developer of Studio Crossing, addresses the crowd at the ribbon cutting Friday, Nov. 7, 2025.

Before the ribbon cutting, Worel reflected on her long involvement with the site, which dates back to her time on the Park City Planning Commission.

“There were two parcels,” Worel said. “The one where the film studio is, as well as this one. What was envisioned at the time that we approved the film studio for this area was an amphitheater and a music recording studio and a lot of other things that we really didn't need here in town.”

Worel later voted against the earlier version of the project that included a hotel, saying she believes the community needs housing more than lodging.

“Everybody talks about how we can't have our workforce live here because of the high cost of living and the scarcity of affordable units,” Worel said. “And so, this is super exciting for me today to think that we have 104 units ready to go, almost ready to go, to have people move in. And then I heard about 200 people on the waiting list, excited to move in here and become part of this community, people that are working here already that haven't been able to afford homes."

Another 104 affordable rental apartments are planned in the next phase, along with 50 market-rate townhomes and 50 market-rate condominiums.

Leslie Thatcher Studio Crossing developer Gary Crandall stands inside one of the three-bedroom affordable apartments for rent.

The project includes a community plaza and playground, sports courts and a transit hub.

The units are ADA accessible and have central heating and cooling, in-unit laundry, dishwashers and outdoor bike storage.

Here is the link for more information about rentals.

