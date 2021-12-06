Friday Film Review -- "THE FRENCH DISPATCH"

It’s a real skill to formulate an elevator pitch or tweet for a film in 50 words or less that can summarize or sell the project. The most common pitch I’ve read for this film states it is “A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in "The French Dispatch."

When I review a film, I try not to give away too much of the story so viewers can experience it as I did, without a clue. Even after watching “The French Dispatch,” I feel a bit clueless.

In all honesty, I’ve never been a fan of director Wes Anderson’s films. It was due to a time crunch rather than a real desire I chose this film to review. Written, directed and produced by Anderson, it is a triple whammy of wackiness, but I still appreciate it for the artistic masterpiece it truly is.

Anderson films are not for everyone, but fans and devotees will love this one. Hopefully, other viewers will appreciate the creative style and visual treat of literally every scene. After its premiere at Cannes in July, it has received positive praise from critics for production designs and the performances of a star-studded cast.

Considered a comedy/drama it is the story of the last edition of The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun. The name of the fictional French town in which it is set is Ennui-sur-Blasé which literally translated means ‘Boredom-upon-Apathy’. The editor has died, and the final edition is to contain his obituary along with three previously published stories.

The narrative is comical, but it is often delivered dryly, and the audience seemed to receive it as such. I didn’t hear so much as an out loud giggle or snort the whole time. Anderson is a fan of The New Yorker and some of the illustrations, reporters depicted, and stories have recognizable connections to that magazine.

The French Dispatch is rated R for language, graphic nudity, and some sexual references. It runs 1 hour and 48 chaotic, yet captivating minutes. Park City Film will screen ”The French Dispatch” November 26-28th at The Santy. See their website for details. For KPCW this is Barb Bretz with your Friday Film Review. See you at the movies!