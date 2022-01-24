Sundance Film Review - Tantura

Tantura is the name of one of the many Palestinian villages which fell victim to the Arab-Israeli war of 1948. Israelis call this the "War of Independence" while Palestinians call it "Nakba (The Catastrophe).

The focus is on this village because a 1998 master's thesis written by Teddy Katz, a student at Haifa University, brought to light war crimes Israeli soldiers perpetrated there. It made him an enemy of the state and he was eventually silenced. This film outlines his research, evidence and treatment by the University and legal system in his own country who wanted their white washed version of history unchallenged.

This very same thing has happened in the United States in the past and is happening now with all the protests about CRT (Critical Race Theory). Forget the initials.....truth is truth. The powerful message of this film can be summed up in the quote at the very beginning "A Nation that doesn't know it's past has a dull present and future shrouded in fog." —Yigal Alon