© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Friday Film Review
KPCW sends its most discerning moviegoers to the movies each week to let you know which films are worth going to, and which are a pass.The Friday Film Review airs after the Noon News at 12:30PM and during The Local View.KPCW Friday Film Reviewers are:Barb BretzRick BroughMark HarringtonLinda JagerLibby Wadman

Friday Film Review--"Death on the Nile"

KPCW | By Rick Brough
Published February 17, 2022 at 10:23 PM MST
Death on the Nile.png
20th Century Fox
/

Right off the bat, this new version of Death on the Nile shows it’s not your Mum and Dad’s whodunit, but rather, something more somber.

A prologue set in the trenches of the Great War shows Hercule Poirot, as a young soldier, already displaying his deductive powers. But there are tragic developments, which explain why Poirot came to adopt his extravagant mustache.

Years later, in 1937, the story proper begins with rich heiress Linnet Ridgeway, who meets Simon Doyle, the fiancée of a childhood friend. Impulsively, she snatches him away.

Before long, Linnet and Simon are honeymooning on a steamer up the Nile. But the spurned woman, Jackie de Bellefort, appears, lurking with intent—or as we call it these days, stalking.

No surprise, Linnet is found dead one morning, from a single gunshot to the head. But Jackie, the most obvious suspect, has an iron-clad alibi. Poirot, also on board, is left to interrogate a passenger list including Linnet’s employees, relatives and so-called friends.

The previous version of the story was filmed in 1978 with a star-studded gallery of suspects. The new cast isn’t as impressive, though it includes Annette Bening, Russell Brand and Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman herself, as Special Guest Victim.

The film, written by Michael Green, often seems glumly determined to suck the frivolity out of the Agatha Christie formula. Bouc (played by Tom Bateman) Poirot’s sidekick in Murder on the Orient Express, returns, but the happy reunion turns out to be ill-fated for both men.

The film includes references to the horrors of war, pain and loss, dirty dancing, a same-sex couple revealed, and Poirot’s emotional desolation. Although, oddly, a biracial romance is shown between two characters and talk about racism in the 1930’s occurs—almost not at all.

Death on the Nile is well-acted, and Branagh’s direction is stylish and energetic. But the film isn’t very effective trying to sail Poirot into darker waters. My feeble little gray cells detect three stars out of five. For the Friday Film Review, I’m Rick Brough.

Arts & Culture
Rick Brough
Known for getting all the facts right, as well as his distinctive sign-off, Rick covers Summit County meetings and issues. KPCW snagged him from The Park Record in the '80s, and he's been on air and covering the entire county ever since. He produces the Week In Review podcast, as well a heads the Friday Film Review team.
See stories by Rick Brough