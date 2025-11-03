Deer Valley offers premium paid parking to passholders for free

Parking at Deer Valley East Village and Snow Park will remain free to everyone this season. Lot 2 at Snow Park will also be for vehicles with three or more passengers on weekends and holidays.

The premium paid parking pilot program will offer passholders and vehicles with three or more people a third free parking lot. Season passholders must register for Jordanelle parking.

Deer Valley Resort is a financial supporter of KPCW.