© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Deer Valley offers premium paid parking to passholders for free

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 3, 2025 at 4:34 PM MST
An aerial view of Deer Valley's free, Snow Park parking lot.
Deer Valley Resort
An aerial view of Deer Valley's free, Snow Park parking lot.

The program will offer passholders and vehicles with three or more people a third free parking lot.

Parking at Deer Valley East Village and Snow Park will remain free to everyone this season. Lot 2 at Snow Park will also be for vehicles with three or more passengers on weekends and holidays.

The premium paid parking pilot program will offer passholders and vehicles with three or more people a third free parking lot. Season passholders must register for Jordanelle parking.

Click here for parking information at Park City Mountain this season.

Deer Valley Resort is a financial supporter of KPCW.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver