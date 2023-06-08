Friday Film Review | 'Going Varsity in Mariachi'

In the Texas Rio Grande Valley, competitive high school mariachi is as - if not more - popular than high school football.

Thousands of students throughout the Valley participate in mariachi, a genre of lively and uplifting folk music originating in western Mexico, comprised of trumpets, guitars, violins, and vocals.

Filmmakers Alejandra Vasquez and Sam Osborn heard about competitive mariachi in 2019 when Texas officially sanctioned it as a high school activity. They traveled to the region to follow several high school mariachi groups for their documentary "Going Varsity in Mariachi," which premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

The film follows a year in the life of several high school bands in the region but focuses on one small-town team at Edinburg North High School.

Led by their coach Abel Acuña, the film begins with the team gathering for tryouts, including one student picking up the guitarrón – the giant bass guitar anchoring a mariachi ensemble – for the first time.

Vasquez and Osborn decided to focus on Acuña's program because they admired his perspective, much less on winning trophies and more on imparting life skills and sharing the same learning experiences he had in a high school mariachi band years earlier.

Throughout the year, the filmmakers followed the students, filming their practices, preparations for state championships, and life outside school with family and friends.

Notably, the film was made during the student's first year back at school following the COVID shutdown.

For me, the film was reminiscent of the documentary "Spellbound," which screened at Sundance in 2002, and a touch of the TV series "Glee," all of which celebrate the culture, creativity, and commitment of a group of inspiring, talented, and smart kids.

"Going Varsity in Mariachi" is a colorful, inspirational, and suspenseful film that will have you cheering on the students from Edinburg North throughout the film and as they compete at the state final.

The film is not rated and runs one hour and 45 minutes. It's a fun film worth watching for all ages. Catch a free screening of the movie on Tuesday, June 13, at City Park – presented by Sundance Institute and Mountain Town Music.