BalletNEXT will perform ‘Don Quixote’ and ‘Solo Strings’ for summer series

BalletNEXT Founder Michele Wiles is a former principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre and is what one might call a triple threat. No, she’s not a singer, actor and dancer but as the founder of this Park City-based non-profit, her talents are far-reaching.

“I do it all; I choreograph, direct and dance," said Wiles. "It's my passion and BalletNEXT has been my passion. And I just love putting on these performances for everyone.”

Wiles founded BalletNEXT in 2011 and this will be its third summer season in Park City. On July 19, the dance company will perform Don Quixote, a spirited ballet that follows the adventures of Don Q as he tries to prove chivalry is not dead. Wiles said the company’s adaptation will highlight this classical ballet’s greatest moments.

“We also have five dancers and six musicians," she said. "For the musicians, we have a harpist, a flutist and a string quartet. And we've originally arranged the score. So the ballet can be 55 minutes instead of two hours.”

Wiles said there will be a 1 p.m. show for summer school kids and parents and a community show at 6:30 p.m. at the Jim Santy Auditorium. Park City Library’s Spanish Services Librarian Daniel Thurston will provide a Spanish translation.

On July 20, BalletNEXT will perform “Solo Strings.” This one-hour program will feature live-string soloists for cello, guitar and harp. Cellist Benjamin Britten’s performance will have a unique twist.

“It was a piece choreographed by Brian Reeder from New York City," said Wiles "And interesting because the idea is that our hands never touch. And so that was an experiment and a challenge for both the dancers and the choreographer. But, I think, super interesting to see.”

Donation-based tickets for both performances are available for purchase at BalletNEXT.com. Wise said there are also a limited number of free tickets thanks to the support of Summit County’s RAP Tax and the Park City Community Foundation.

And if you’ve always dreamed of being a performer, Don Quixote may just provide your opportunity to shine.

“One of the things that is really fun is to see the ballerina do 32 fouettes at the end of the ballet," said Wiles. "And we have a special fun finale song that everyone will, I'm sure, want to dance to.”

But let’s just leave going en pointe to the professionals.