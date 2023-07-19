Kimball Art Center prepares final show of year-long exhibit

In the face of the global climate crisis and the exploitation of the planet’s precious resources, the artists in the third chapter of “Between Life and Land” present their responses to pressing environmental issues.

Kimball Art Center Director Aldy Milliken says this third segment is titled “Crisis.”

“This exhibition is really extraordinary,” Milliken said. “And if you think of what you've been hearing in the headlines this summer, we are in a in a crisis stage. Our job as art creatives and supporters of creatives is not necessarily to feed totally into that crisis, but look for solutions, look for healing, look for opportunities in which artists are sort of negotiating the problematics of where we are in this relationship between life and land. And so that's what this show is about. It's really a way to look at these different perspectives of where we are at this moment.”

The opening is this Friday at 5 p.m. and will feature 13 artists, three of them are from Utah. Each of the exhibits has explored a singular theme to help bring better understanding of how our relationship to land has formed and evolved.

“This has been a really interesting year when we first looked at Material like Earth as material," Milliken said. "The second iteration was Identity - especially Utah – like what is the Utah identity with its relationship to land. And now, 'Crisis,' and we have three Utah-based artists in this in this exhibition. We have Postcommodity, which is a group of artists based kind of all over the United States but Cristóbal Martínez and Kade Twist are two of the artists that I've been following for years. It's really a treat to work with someone of this caliber here in Park City."

The pair’s multi-channel video work, “Going to Water,” juxtaposes the scenic beauty of California’s Owens Valley with the horror of its ecological disaster, will be one of the featured pieces in the exhibit.

The exhibit is on display at the Kimball through Oct. 29.

Friday’s opening will be an indoor/outdoor event with a cash bar, live DJ and a chance to mingle with several of the exhibiting artists.

Also, a new exhibit opened at the Park City Library this week featuring a Kimball Art Center program done in collaboration with the Park City Senior Center, titled the Golden Art Club.