Friday Film Review | 'Cat Person'

It’s tricky to review a psychological thriller because the power of the story and emotional experience of the audience depend on suspense and surprise.

I love seeing this type of film at Sundance because the entire audience experiences it together without a clue of what’s about to happen.

“Cat Person” is based on a short story written by Kristen Roupenian. It was published in the New Yorker in 2017 and went viral online. The short story ends with a gut-wrenching scene. The film escalates the events to an unimaginable level.

Director Susan Fogel introduced the film at Sundance telling the audience she hoped we would be uncomfortable. We were. It reminds me of the feeling I got watching a character played by a very young Tom Cruise make a series of bad decisions in 1983’s “Risky Business.” This film shows us, basing emotional connections and relationships with someone, on a series of texts is the risky business of dating 40 years later.

Before the film begins, a quote from author Margaret Atwood appears on the darkened screen: "Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them.”

With that thought, we watch as Margo, a college sophomore working at a local theatre, encounters Robert, a slightly older guy who frequents the theatre. Flirtation leads to the exchange of cell phone numbers and texting becomes their most frequent form of conversation. But does texting allow them to get to know each other? To understand each other? A little bit of awkwardness morphs into extreme alarm which inspires drastic actions.

If you haven’t already read the short story, I highly recommend you see the film first. If you are familiar with the story, you’ll be totally intrigued with how much farther down the rabbit hole this film takes you.

The cast is international. Margot is played by English actress Emilia Jones, whose outstanding lead role in the 2021 Sundance premiere of "CODA" has earned her much acclaim. Robert is played by American actor Nicolas Braun known for his role of Greg Hirsch in the HBO series "Succession." Geraldine Viswanathan from Australia plays Taylor, Margot’s best friend who doesn’t always make the best decisions. Iconic Italian actress Isabella Rossellini plays Dr. Enid Zabala.

“Cat Person” runs two gripping hours. It was released into theatres in early October.