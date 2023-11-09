Friday Film Review | 'What Happens Later'

Whatever happened to the one that got away? In the new romantic comedy, "What Happens Later," writer, director, and lead Meg Ryan and co-star David Duchovny have plenty of time to answer that question as former college sweethearts who are, by chance, stranded at the same regional airport during a blizzard.

The film takes place entirely in one location and focuses exclusively on the two characters who, coincidentally, share similar names: Willamina Davis and William Davis.

Despite sharing the same name and a romantic past, the W. Davises are polar opposites. He is a corporate executive, and she is an energy healer. And they are heading in opposite directions. She's on her way to Boston – his hometown - for a personal journey, while he's heading to Austin – her hometown – for a business trip.

After some clever banter while catching up since their relationship ended 20 years earlier, we find out that Willa's never been married, and Bill's marriage is on the brink of falling apart. And true to the classic rom-com formula, the couple is again drawn to one another despite their differences.

Getting stuck in an airport is never fun. And the thought of watching an entire film set against that backdrop may not seem inviting. But the clever dialogue between Ryan and Duchnovy's characters, while they make the best of their awkward meet-up and indefinite delay, helps carry the film to its unpredictable ending.

Ryan and Duchovny both give strong performances, and their undeniable chemistry will inspire you to root for their reconciliation.

After an eight-year hiatus, the film marks Ryan's return to the big screen. It is reminiscent of her previous roles in the late writer/director Nora Ephron's romantic comedies "When Harry Met Sally," "Sleepless in Seattle" and "You've Got Mail." Fittingly, Ryan dedicated the film to Ephron.

Rated R and a run time of 1:43, "What Happens Later" is now in theaters. It's a film worth watching for hopeless romantics and Meg Ryan fans.