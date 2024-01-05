Friday Film Review | 'The Boys in the Boat'

Author Daniel James Brown visited Park City in 2015 because his bestselling book “The Boys in The Boat” was our Community One Book. He told the story of how a neighbor invited him to meet her ailing father who was in the last weeks of his life. Joe Rantz recalled his experiences as a young boy, on his own during the Depression and the circumstances which put him in a boat on a quest for Olympic gold.

It seems a given that Joe should become the central character in the story, but when Brown asked for permission to tell Joe’s story, he said, “No. You can write a story about all the boys in the boat.” Hence the title.

Both the author and film director George Clooney successfully build suspense, tension and fear chapter by chapter, as each obstacle is faced and overcome.

There are two parallel stories being told. In one story, we see the struggle of these lower-middle-class young men as they use a sport to compete against others in a class above, whose lives appear to have no obstacles whatsoever. Joe and his teammates use every ounce of strength and stamina they have to persevere, to become one collective machine and show there is power in unity.

In the other story we see what is happening in the USA, the Depression, the hard times and what is happening in Europe - the rise of Hitler and his Third Reich. Some of the political comments made during the film are subtle but they are there. A book can describe in specific details about the Germans’ efforts to cover up the harsh and inhumane treatment of the Jews and other minorities. The film shows us evil is present and powerful. The majestic Olympic Stadium in Berlin is a beautiful structure but, draped with Nazi flags rather than the Olympic or international flags, sets an unmistakably sinister tone.

The cast of young actors is superb. I cheered them on the whole way. You will too.

If this story grabs you like it did me, you’ll want to do more research. Read the book if you haven’t already and check out the PBS documentary called “The Boys of ‘36’.”

“The Boys in The Boat” is rated PG-13 and runs 2 hours and 4 exhilarating minutes. It’s been showing in theatres nationwide since Christmas Day.