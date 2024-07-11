Friday Film Review | 'Ghostlight'

This film holds a special place in my heart. It was the final in-person film I attended at Sundance 2024. It screened in the historic Egyptian Theatre and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

In case you’ve never heard of a ghost light, let me explain. There is a long-standing tradition of keeping one light, known as the ghost light, burning in a dark theatre. Usually placed center stage, it serves as a guardian to ward off evil spirits. During Covid-19, theatres all over the world, including the Egyptian, went dark, except for their ghost lights.

When Charlie Sexton, the Sundance programmer, introduced this film, he said it was a family film in more ways than one. Kelly O’Sullivan wrote and co-directed the film with her husband Alex Thompson. She shot it while eight months pregnant and completed it as the mother of a newborn.

The actors cast as the family are a family in real life; Keith Kupferer as the father, Tara Mallen as the mother and Katherine Mallen Kupferer as their teenage daughter.

The plot is a tragic tale of a family in crisis. Each member of the family is suffering in their own way, needing a way to process their anger, grief and sorrow. The beginning is a little slow, but it builds into a powerful and painful lesson in love and life.

The father, quite by accident, finds his way into a local amateur theatre group in rehearsal for Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” He becomes a reluctant cast member. Dolly De Leon, in the role of Rita, has an outstanding performance and throws a lifeline to Dan and ultimately, his whole family.

This film is well-crafted. The backstory, explaining the turmoil within the family, is doled out carefully. The soundtrack is powerful; both the cacophony of annoying construction noises surrounding Dan at his job and the music expertly paired with the scenes.

The Sundance audience offered up laughter and tears throughout and appreciated it afterward with a sustained standing ovation. At the Q and A the director announced the film had been sold. Now, five months later, it’s been released into theatres.

“Ghostlight” is rated R and runs 1 hour and 55 dramatic minutes.