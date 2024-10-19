Friday Film Review | ‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’

The documentary “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” is one of the most powerful and beautiful projects I’ve ever seen.

Christopher Reeve portrayed Superman, the ultimate silver screen super hero, through 4 major films. In 1995, at age 43, a tragic accident left him a quadriplegic. Thus began the tale of a true hero. The directors give credit to the two amazing women and three amazing children in Christopher Reeve's world. Ultimately, this is a story of family love and beloved children carrying on a phenomenal legacy.

We learn about Reeve on the rise as a professional actor, director and author. We learn about his life after the accident; not only the effort required to get through a day, but the roles he assumes going forward as a fighter, a humanitarian, a friend, a father and a husband. Reeve was Superman, but became a super man.

Co-directors Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui created a masterful piece of storytelling. The doc interweaves film footage, personal home movies and interviews with colleagues, friends and family. Reeve himself tells us much of his story, thanks to audio versions of books he'd written and recorded.

It is also a visual work of art. I was mesmerized by the haunting reoccurring image of a frozen statue floating in outer space and under sea, with crystals of Kryptonite encapsulating the body.

All three of Reeve’s children attended the premiere here in Park City. Matthew, Alexandra and Will, who was only 3 at the time of the accident, sit on the board of the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation. They continue to raise funds and support research dedicated to finding treatments and cures for paralysis.

Will, now 32, was quoted in “People” magazine as saying, "Heroism is so much more than superficial strength and a glossy image. It's about integrity, showing up for your family, persevering through hard circumstances, and still having that joy for life. That was our dad."

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”, is rated PG-13 and runs 1 hour and 46 heroic minutes. It had limited release in US theatres Sept. 21 and 25. Watch for additional screenings.

I recommend you make every effort to view this on the big screen. Eventually it will have a TV debut on CNN.