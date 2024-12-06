Friday Film Review | 'Wicked'

Let’s begin with a Consumer Alert. Many movie-goers might not be aware that this film is “Wicked: Part I.” Part two is reportedly scheduled for November of next year.

But that aside, the movie delivers just about everything that fans could want.

The story, which debuted on Broadway in 2003, is a revisionist fairy tale that reveals the real origin of the so-called Wicked Witch of the West.

She’s actually Elphaba Thropp, (played by Cynthia Erivo), the green-skinned elder daughter of the embarrassed governor of Munchkinland, and she’s been sent to Shiz University to look after her paraplegic kid sister.

However, Elphaba has a magical mojo that bursts out when she’s angry or upset. She catches the attention of the school’s sorcery instructor, Madame Morrible (played by Michelle Yeoh), who takes the green outcast under her wing.

This is a source of consternation for the girl drafted to be Elphaba’s roommate. Galinda (played by Ariana Grande-Butera) is an entitled blonde princess who majors in being — yes — popular, and minors in tossing her hair gently in the breeze.

Basically, though, she’s not a Mean Girl. And despite the sneers from the rest of the student body, the roomies become best friends, destined for a momentous, and soul-shattering, encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

The film is written by Winnie Holzman (author of the original Broadway book) and Dana Fox. Director Jon M. Chu has crafted a film that looks like one of those grand Hollywood classics where every department is working at peak effectiveness — music, choreography, production design, costumes, special effects and more. The story is scattered with so-called “Easter egg” references, including sleep-inducing poppies and the explanation of how Galinda became Glinda.

All of it is anchored to the bright performances from Erivo, daunting and yet vulnerable, and Grande-Butera, ditzy before she’s heartrending.

Looking at some other performers, Michelle Yeoh seems a little miscast. She doesn’t quite fly in the role. But Jeff Goldblum, briefly appearing as the Wizard, shows his knack for being charming yet underhanded.

Peter Dinklage lends his talents to the story — no, he’s not playing a Munchkin. And an Emerald City musical number includes the leading ladies from the original Broadway show, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth.

The film is a sure bet to please both movie-goers and Oscar voters. But I’m concerned about what happens with the second half of the story, which has signs it’s going to be darker and grim, after a cyclone blows a certain Kansas farmhouse into the land of Oz.

Still, for “Wicked Part: I” I’m ready to click my heels together four and a half times out of five.