Friday Film Review | 'Conclave'

"Conclave" is a political drama set in Vatican City during the ancient ritual of the papal conclave, which, following the passing of a progressive Pope, Cardinals from around the globe have gathered to choose his successor.

Oscar-winning director Edward Berger adapts Robert Harris' novel into a thriller that sheds light on the complexities of the Catholic Church.

Offering viewers a glimpse into a corner of the Church where power and faith collide, the story centers around Cardinal Lawrence, played by Ralph Fiennes, the Dean of the College of Cardinals, who is charged with managing the conclave. As the highly secretive process unfolds, things become tense, turning the election into a battleground for competing factions.

The front runners in the race for the papacy include a diverse cast of characters, including Cardinal Lawrence. Cardinal Bellini, played by Stanley Tucci, is a progressive figure who champions LGBTQ+ rights and demands more significant roles for women in the Church. There is an insider, Cardinal Tremblay, played by John Lithgow, whose unclear motivations keep everyone guessing. Cardinal Adeyemi, played by Lucian Msamati, has the potential to be a historic choice as the first African Pope. And there's the charismatic but power-hungry Cardinal Tedesco, played by Sergio Castellitto, whose conservative views threaten to push the Church backward into more restrictive practices.

Adding to the mix is a mysterious new candidate, Cardinal Benitez, played by Carlos Diehz, who was elevated to Cardinal status shortly before the Pope's passing. A relatively unknown from Kabul, Benitez makes a strong impression among the College of Cardinals with his calm demeanor and humble background.

As the conclave progresses, the candidates are put under intense scrutiny. Scandals arise, alliances shift, and the true motives of each Cardinal come to light. The story dives deep into the political maneuvering and moral dilemmas that will ultimately shape the future of the Church.

Fiennes delivers a powerful portrayal of the conflicted Cardinal Lawrence, navigating the pressures of the conclave and the weight of his own struggles with his faith.

Isabella Rossellini has a standout supporting role as a nun who observes as the events unfold from the sidelines. Her character offers a unique perspective on the conclave with a performance that highlights the role women play in the Church as they remain largely excluded from positions of power.

Rated PG, "Conclave" has a runtime of 2 hours and is currently playing in theaters and on streaming platforms. The film is already generating awards buzz for Best Picture, Best Lead Actor for Fiennes, Best Supporting Actress for Rossellini, and Best Supporting Actor for Tucci.

With its intricate plot twists and a surprising ending marked by white smoke from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel signifying the selection of the new Pope, "Conclave" is definitely a film worth watching.