Friday Film Review
KPCW sends its most discerning moviegoers to the movies each week to let you know which films are worth going to and which are a pass. The Friday Film Review airs at 7:20 a.m., during the Noon News and in The Local View. KPCW Friday Film Reviewers are: Barb Bretz, Rick Brough, Mark Harrington and Linda Jager.

Friday Film Review | 'The Brutalist'

KPCW | By Barb Bretz
Published February 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM MST

“The Brutalist,” directed and produced by Brady Corbet, has already won 3 Golden Globes and is nominated for 10 Academy Awards.

Brutalism is an architectural style popular from the 1950s to 80s. It’s characterized by stark, blocky shapes, and often exposed construction and materials such as plain concrete.

“The Brutalist” is an artistic, emotionally charged film exploring deep themes of survival, identity and the pursuit of the American dream. Spanning decades, the film follows László Tóth, a fictional Hungarian Jewish architect who, after being liberated from Buchenwald, immigrates to America. Upon learning from a cousin that his wife, Erzsébet, also survived her internment at Dachau, Tóth begins his quest to bring her and their niece, Zsofia to America.

The term "Brutal" captures not only the harshness of the architectural style but also the grueling emotional and physical toll Tóth endures. The physical pain he tries to anesthetize, emotional pain of rejection for his “otherness" and the absolute subjugation he experiences at the hand of a cruel capitalist.

Tóth is played by Adrien Brody, who at 29 was the youngest to win an Oscar for Best Actor for his role in “The Pianist,” in which he played a real Holocaust survivor. He used that experience and his own grandfather, who fled Hungry and immigrated to the U.S. in 1958, to develop the dark authenticity we see in this role. He’s in almost every scene from his arrival at New York’s Ellis Island as a very young man, to the celebration of his career some 30 years later in Venice. He’s nominated again for Best Actor.

Felicity Jones plays Erzsébet, Tóth's intelligent, graceful wife, who suffers the dual heartbreak of losing her successful life in Europe and starting over in a country where she feels less than welcome. Jones is nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

Guy Pearce rounds out the main cast as the wealthy industrialist whose interest in the couple launches them into new careers, yet his superiority and subtle — then glaring —degradation of them attempts to keep them in their place. Pearce is nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

Raffey Cassidy plays Zsofia, the niece, so traumatized by her war time experiences she chooses to be mute, allowing her aunt and uncle to speak for her until she finds stability and the strength to be a survivor.

“The Brutalist” is rated R and runs 3 hours and 35 heavy minutes with a 15-minute intermission.

