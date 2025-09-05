Friday Film Review | 'Highest 2 Lowest'

In 1959, New York writer Evan Hunter’s novel “A King’s Ransom” inspired Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 classic film “High and Low.” Now, in 2025, Spike Lee reimagines that story, returning it to New York City in his new film “Highest 2 Lowest.”

The thriller follows David King, a successful music mogul, played by Denzel Washington. In the middle of a high stakes deal to regain control of his company, King’s son is kidnapped. The ransom demand threatens not only his family but the future of his label.

But this isn’t just a straightforward crime caper. Spike Lee digs deep into family ties, loyalty and the cost of chasing success. King’s “ear” for discovering talent becomes key to solving the case.

The cast is terrific: Ilfenesh Hadera as King’s philanthropic wife, Aubrey Joseph as their son, and Jeffrey Wright as a childhood friend who’s taken a detour through the prison system but now appears to be a loyal employee. Wright’s real-life son Elijah plays his son on-screen, which adds an extra layer of heart.

And yes, there are classic Spike Lee flourishes — sharp dialogue, flashy action and even a wink at pop culture. Dean Winters, better known as “Mr. Mayhem” from those Allstate commercials, shows up as a cop, so a couple of insurance jokes get a good laugh. Rising stars Aiyana-Lee and A$AP Rocky bring amazing energy as two young artists on very different tracks—one building something real, the other bent on destruction. Aiyana-Lee wrote and performs the film’s title song.

This film asks a big question: what matters more — money, fame or purpose? At one point King says, “There’s more to life than just making money.” And for once, he actually listens to himself.

“Highest 2 Lowest” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May. It’s rated R and runs 2 hours and 13 tension-filled minutes. It was released in theaters Aug. 15 and begins streaming on Apple TV Sept. 5.