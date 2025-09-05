© 2025 KPCW

Friday Film Review
KPCW sends its most discerning moviegoers to the movies each week to let you know which films are worth going to and which are a pass. The Friday Film Review airs at 7:20 a.m., during the Noon News and in The Local View. KPCW Friday Film Reviewers are: Barb Bretz, Rick Brough, Mark Harrington and Linda Jager.

Friday Film Review | 'Highest 2 Lowest'

KPCW | By Barb Bretz
Published September 5, 2025 at 9:30 AM MDT
Highest 2 Lowest
A24/Apple TV
Highest 2 Lowest

Spike Lee’s latest film “Highest 2 Lowest” has a top-notch cast, and puts the beautifully diverse architecture, art and culture of today’s New York City on full display.

In 1959, New York writer Evan Hunter’s novel “A King’s Ransom” inspired Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 classic film “High and Low.” Now, in 2025, Spike Lee reimagines that story, returning it to New York City in his new film “Highest 2 Lowest.”

The thriller follows David King, a successful music mogul, played by Denzel Washington. In the middle of a high stakes deal to regain control of his company, King’s son is kidnapped. The ransom demand threatens not only his family but the future of his label.

But this isn’t just a straightforward crime caper. Spike Lee digs deep into family ties, loyalty and the cost of chasing success. King’s “ear” for discovering talent becomes key to solving the case.

The cast is terrific: Ilfenesh Hadera as King’s philanthropic wife, Aubrey Joseph as their son, and Jeffrey Wright as a childhood friend who’s taken a detour through the prison system but now appears to be a loyal employee. Wright’s real-life son Elijah plays his son on-screen, which adds an extra layer of heart.

And yes, there are classic Spike Lee flourishes — sharp dialogue, flashy action and even a wink at pop culture. Dean Winters, better known as “Mr. Mayhem” from those Allstate commercials, shows up as a cop, so a couple of insurance jokes get a good laugh. Rising stars Aiyana-Lee and A$AP Rocky bring amazing energy as two young artists on very different tracks—one building something real, the other bent on destruction. Aiyana-Lee wrote and performs the film’s title song.

This film asks a big question: what matters more — money, fame or purpose? At one point King says, “There’s more to life than just making money.” And for once, he actually listens to himself.

“Highest 2 Lowest” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May. It’s rated R and runs 2 hours and 13 tension-filled minutes. It was released in theaters Aug. 15 and begins streaming on Apple TV Sept. 5.

Friday Film Review
Barb Bretz
Friday Film Reviewer & Monthly Book Reviewer
