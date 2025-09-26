Friday Film Review | 'Spinal Tap II: The End Continues'

The new film “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” is a “mockumentary” like its predecessor, but it also has the cozy sentimental overtones of a real rock ‘n roll reunion.

It begins with Hope Faith, the daughter of Tap’s deceased manager, who has inherited a contract that requires the band to perform one more gig. And so, once again affable documentary filmmaker Marty DiBergi (played by Rob Reiner) sets out to track down the members of England’s loudest band.

Nigel Tufnel, who now resembles an exhausted mop (and is played by Christopher Guest) is running a guitar-and-cheese shop in an English village. David St. Hubbins (portrayed by Michael McKean) lives out in California and composes background music for true-crime podcasts. And Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) runs a glue museum in London and looks like his white mutton chops might devour him at any moment.

They are scheduled for a stadium concert in New Orleans. Among other hassles, they’ve got a sleazy promoter (played by Chris Addison) who wouldn’t mind the publicity if one of them dropped dead; and their headquarters in an old brownstone is regularly invaded by a ghost tour.

The film (written by the director, Reiner, and the three stars) doesn’t make any comments about a musical world now dominated by Taylor Swift. It does include several funny cameos from real rock stars, in particular Paul McCartney and Elton John.

There’s also one sub-plot, rather heartfelt, about David and Nigel, friends since childhood who are now on prickly terms, with nobody speaking up to explain just what’s happened.

The film feels like it’s on familiar ground, mainly because we’ve seen a lot of the mockumentary over recent decades.

You should see the film, though, if only because it follows up on two legendary gags from the original Tap. The band still struggles to find a drummer, after the 11 musicians in that spot — or was it 12? — who have died in weird circumstances. Ultimately, they fill the spot with a tattooed live wire, played by real-life drummer Valerie Franco.

Finally, the guys are planning to carry off their iconic “Stonehenge” number, this time with an appropriate stage prop. Disaster still occurs.

“Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” isn’t a classic. But it turns the dial up to Three and a Half on a scale of Five.