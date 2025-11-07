Friday Film Review | 'Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere'

“Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere,” directed by Scott Cooper and based on Warren Zanes’ book of the same name, offers a raw, intimate look at Bruce Springsteen during a deeply personal turning point.

Rather than charting his rise to fame, the film zooms in on a quieter chapter marked by emotional reckoning and creative reinvention.

Set in the early 1980s, the story picks up after the massive success of “The River.” Springsteen, worn out by the demands of fame, retreats to a modest rental in his home state of New Jersey. There, armed with a four-track recorder and a head full of unresolved memories, he begins writing and recording “Nebraska,” an album that trades his previous stadium anthems for stripped-down and haunting storytelling.

Jeremy Allen White delivers a compelling performance as Springsteen, capturing the weight of fame, self-doubt and emotional isolation. He not only embodies Bruce’s physical presence but also sings all the vocals himself — an impressive feat that even Springsteen praised, saying he couldn’t tell who was singing on some tracks.

Stephen Graham gives a moving performance as Springsteen’s father, appearing in black and white flashbacks that hint at the pain and complicated history behind Bruce’s music. Jeremy Strong plays Jon Landau, Bruce’s longtime manager, who starts off as a typical industry figure focused on radio play and record sales, but gradually becomes a steady, protective presence, someone who truly understands Bruce’s emotional needs.

Cooper’s direction mirrors the tone of “Nebraska:” quiet, shadowed, and reflective. The film avoids the usual biopic formula, instead focusing on a single, transformative moment when songwriting became Springsteen’s form of survival. It’s less about fame and more about finding clarity in darkness.

“Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere” is rated PG-13, runs 2 hours, and is now playing in theaters. It will screen at Park City Film Dec. 5–7.

For fans of The Boss, or anyone drawn to stories of creativity, struggle and redemption, it’s a film worth watching.