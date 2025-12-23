© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kamas Valley man drowns boating in Flaming Gorge

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published December 23, 2025 at 10:58 AM MST
Boaters move along Flaming Gorge Reservoir, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in the northeastern corner of Utah. The federal government created the waterbody in 1964 by damming the Green River near the Utah-Wyoming line as part of the Colorado River Storage Project.
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
Boaters move along Flaming Gorge Reservoir, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in the northeastern corner of Utah. The federal government created the waterbody in 1964 by damming the Green River near the Utah-Wyoming line as part of the Colorado River Storage Project.

The Daggett County Sheriff's Office found the Summit County music teacher after an overnight search.

Daggett County deputies say Brad Flinders, 68, of Kamas was reported missing Dec. 18 after boating on Flaming Gorge Reservoir, north of Vernal.

County, state and federal authorities searched overnight and found Flinders dead near his capsized craft at shore in the Jug Hollow area.

In a Dec. 22 news release the sheriff’s office said Flinders had drowned. No further investigation was being conducted.

Flinders had been camping and fishing at the Lucerne Valley Marina near Manila, Utah.

The department recommends anyone recreating on Utah waters to wear life jackets. Deputies didn’t say whether Flinders had been wearing one.

He was a music educator for several years in the South Summit School District.
State & Regional
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas