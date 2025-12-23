Kamas Valley man drowns boating in Flaming Gorge

Daggett County deputies say Brad Flinders, 68, of Kamas was reported missing Dec. 18 after boating on Flaming Gorge Reservoir, north of Vernal.

County, state and federal authorities searched overnight and found Flinders dead near his capsized craft at shore in the Jug Hollow area.

In a Dec. 22 news release the sheriff’s office said Flinders had drowned. No further investigation was being conducted.

Flinders had been camping and fishing at the Lucerne Valley Marina near Manila, Utah.

The department recommends anyone recreating on Utah waters to wear life jackets. Deputies didn’t say whether Flinders had been wearing one.

He was a music educator for several years in the South Summit School District.